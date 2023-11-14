Odisha Cabinet approval for Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project Phase-1; DMRC engaged as turn key consultant for phase-1 project

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Cabinet led by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved the construction of the Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project Phase-I.

The metro rail project will be carried out under the 5T initiative which will facilitate comfortable, safer and convenient transportation for the people.

The estimated cost of the 26-km long Phase-I metro rail project from Bhubaneswar Airport to Trisulia Square is Rs 5,929.38 Cr.

The Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation Ltd will execute the project through the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, which has been engaged as a turn-key consultant.

In order to facilitate comfortable, safer and convenient transportation for the public in Bhubaneswar, Khorda, Cuttack and Puri regions, there is a need for a Metro Rail System.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik sanctioned augmenting infrastructure with the Metro Rail Project for the Bhubaneswar Capital Region under the 5T initiative covering the route from Bhubaneswar Airport to Trisulia Square in the first phase on 1st April 2023.

The estimated cost of the 1st phase of the project is Rs. 5929.38 Crore. The 1st phase is targeted for completion in 4 years.

The salient features of the project are:-

The length of the project from Bhubaneswar Airport to Trisulia Square is 26 Km.

There will be 20 Metro stations including at Capital Hospital, Rajmahal Square, Vani Vihar Square, Jaydev Vihar Square & Patia Square.

The Metro rail tracks and stations will be on elevated viaducts.

Ultra-modern Coaches will be deployed 5. Advanced Ticketing system & Signaling System will be adopted

The Cabinet approved the proposal for the construction of Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Project Phase-I and decided that it will be constructed by Bhubaneswar Metro Rail Corporation Limited through Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited with an estimated cost of Rs.5929.38 Crore and the fee of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Turn-key Consultant) which is fixed at Rs. 326.56 Crore.

Today the 66th Cabinet Meeting was held in the 3rd Floor Conference Hall of Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Ministers of the State Cabinet attended the meeting.

After the meeting was over, Chief Secy Pradeep Kumar Jena briefed the press about the agenda items presented and approved in the Cabinet.

A total no of 12 Agenda items from 11 departments were presented and all have been approved in the Cabinet.