CM Naveen Patnaik felicitates Odisha’s Ace Shooter Shriyanka Sadangi with cash award of Rs 10,50,000 for her exceptional performance at the 15th Asian Shooting Championship

Shriyanka Sadangi secured a gold medal and a bronze medal .Qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar, 14 November 2023: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik felicitated Odia’s ace shooter, Shriyanka Sadangi today for her remarkable performance at the 15th Asian Shooting Championship 2023, held in South Korea.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister Patnaik congratulated Shriyanka on her accomplishment and also presented her with a cash award of Rs 10,50,000 to recognize her success.

 

The talented shooter who hails from Sambalpur, Odisha shone bright at the 15th Asian Shooting Championship 2023, securing a gold medal for India at the 50m rifle 3 positions team event and a bronze medal at the 10 m air rifle team event. Shriyanka Sadangi narrowly missed another medal as she finished fourth in the 50m rifle 3 positions individual event.

CM Naveen Patnaik said, “I extend congratulations to the Shriyanka Sadangi for her outstanding performance at the 15th Asian Shooting Championship and qualifying for the Paris Olympics. I wish her all the best”.

