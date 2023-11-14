Neeraj Chopra Shortlisted for Men’s ‘World Athlete of the Year’ Award

New Delhi, Nov 14 – India’s Olympic and world champion in javelin throw, Neeraj Chopra, has earned a prestigious nomination as he finds himself among the final five contenders for the men’s ‘World Athlete of the Year’ award.

The 25-year-old Indian standout emerged as one of the top five athletes shortlisted for this esteemed accolade. World Athletics, in a statement, highlighted the exceptional performances of these athletes across diverse disciplines in athletics throughout 2023. These performances encompassed triumphant victories and world record-breaking feats at various events, including the World Athletics Championships 2023, one-day meeting circuits, Label road races, and other global competitions.

Neeraj Chopra’s consistent and remarkable displays in javelin throw have captured global attention, earning him a well-deserved place among the finalists contending for this prestigious recognition. His contributions to athletics and impressive achievements on the track have solidified his stature as a world-class athlete.

The nomination for the ‘World Athlete of the Year’ award serves as a testament to Chopra’s exceptional talent, dedication, and relentless pursuit of excellence on the international stage. As the global athletics community eagerly anticipates the final outcome, Chopra’s inclusion in the esteemed shortlist stands as a proud moment for Indian athletics, reflecting the nation’s growing prominence on the world stage.