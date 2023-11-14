Secretary, Ministry of Steel inaugurates ‘Steel Pavilion’ at IITF 2023

New Delhi,14 November: Sh. Nagendra Nath Sinha, Secretary, Ministry of Steel, inaugurated the Ministry of Steel’s Pavilion at India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2023 today (14.11.2023) at the Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The Secretary, accompanied by Sh. Sanjay Roy, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Sh. Amarendu Prakash, Chairman, SAIL, senior officials of Ministry of Steel and top officials of various steel companies, marked the commencement of the pavilion and ceremonially opened the stalls of Ministry of Steel along with SAIL, NMDC, MOIL, MSTC, TATA Steel, JSW Steel Limited , Jindal Stainless Steel & Jindal Steel and Power Limited.

Speaking at the inauguration, Secretary, Ministry of Steel emphasized the critical role of the steel industry in India’s growth trajectory and highlighted the government’s commitment to fostering a conducive environment for the steel sector. “It’s in these exhibits that we witness the dynamic spirit and innovative display of our steel sector and excellence takes center stage”, he added while inaugurating the stalls at Steel Pavilion. He also commended the Indian steel industry for their unwavering dedication to excellence and innovation.

Secretary and senior officials of Ministry of Steel at the stalls of Ministry of Steel (i) & SAIL(ii)

The ‘Steel Pavilion’, a focal point of this year’s IITF, serves as a testament to the robustness and innovation within the Indian steel industry. The inauguration event brought together key stakeholders, industry leaders, and government officials, reflecting the collaborative efforts to showcase the advancements and contributions of the steel sector to the nation’s economy.