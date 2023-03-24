Juni Films & Approach Entertainment to Produce Spiritual Web Series ‘Two Great Masters ’

Mumbai: Juni Films and Approach Entertainment are producing the spiritual web series Two Great Masters in association with leading spiritual organization, Go Spiritual India. Shooting has already begun for India’s first web series on two leading Spiritual masters of the twentieth Century in Shoolini University at Solan in Himachal Pradesh. The series is based on a very popular book titled Two Great Masters authored by Amrit Gupta.

The two spiritual masters in question here are none other than the great Swami Vivekananda and Maharishi Paramhansa Yogananda who has authored one of the bestselling books in the world on spirituality called “An Autobiography of a Yogi”. The contribution of Swami Vivekananda towards popularisation of Indian or Hindu spirituality and philosophy across the world needs no mention.

Two Great Masters is directed by Anurag Sharma & Created by Sonu Tyagi. It will feature veteran actor Rakesh Bedi along with Anurag Sharma, Deep Sharma, Pavli Kashyap & Durga Kamboj in pivotal roles. The web series is supported by a leading Spiritual organization, Go Spiritual India. Go Spiritual India is a Charitable Spiritual Organization Working for Philanthropy, Spiritual Awareness, Spiritual Tourism, Spiritual Media, Spiritual Events, Organic, Mental Health, Wellness, and Holistic Health.

This unique web series is probably the first such venture that highlights the spiritual philosophy as experienced and described by Vivekananda and Paramhansa Yogananda. It remains a big question, how no one has thought of bringing the lives of these two masters on the celluloid or on the web before. In fact, the web series “Two Great Masters” is also not a straightforward biographical account of the lives of the two great masters. It rather showcases their philosophical and spiritual perspectives of life through present time characters.

Two Great Masters is produced by Juni Films and Approach Entertainment in association with Go Spiritual India, India's leading spiritual organisation. It is directed by Anurag Sharma. Sharma explains that Solan was chosen as the locale of the film for its abundant natural beauty and the beautiful markets which form the backdrop of the story. There is beauty everywhere here. This web series is based on Amrit Gupta's famous book 'Two Great Masters- Jiyen To Jiyen Kaise'.

Describing his experience of shooting at Shoolini University in Solan, Shimla & Chandigarh as wonderful, Sonu Tyagi, the co-producer of the Web series says that the beauty of Himachal enchants one at the first sight itself. Nature’s abundance and generosity is clearly evident in the beauty of the plains, roads and markets here. He adds that Shoolini University campus too offers the same charm and even makes one have some special experiences.

Anurag tells that in ‘Two Great Masters’ one will get to see many faces of Solan and Shoolini University. In the shooting here, many local people of Solan have done a very good job on and off the camera as part of the crew. About ‘Two Great Masters’ Sonu Tyagi, Producer, Approach Entertainment and Director of Go Spiritual India, reminds that both Swami Vivekananda and Mahashaya Paramahansa Yogananda have been great gurus of India. The books written by them and the organisations established by them are still inspiring the youth and showing them the right way to live life. That is why his web series has also been named ‘The Two Great Masters’ after the book of Gupta. Swami Vivekananda showed India the path of spirituality from 1863 to 1902 and introduced Indian culture and Hindutva to the whole world. Paramahansa Yogananda introduced Indian youth to spiritual philosophy from 1893 to 1952. Both these spiritual personalities still continue to inspire the youth even today towards a path of spirituality.

Regarding ‘Two Great Masters’, Anurag Sharma explains that the story revolves around the main character Bhuwan, who feels a void in his life and therefore the need for a spiritual mentor. The Web series is his journey on his search for the spiritual mentor. This search is completed by visiting these two great gurus of India. Earlier, Anurag also played the main character in Juni The Last Prayer. In ‘Two Great Masters’ Jiyen To Jiyen Kaise’, he will be seen in the series as a narrator of the story and not as a character.

Sonu Tyagi, Co-Producer of ‘Two Great Masters’ and Director of Approach Entertainment, shares that ‘Two Great Masters – Jiyen To Jiyen Kaise’ is going to be India’s first spiritual series. Today’s generation goes astray many times in the name of religion. But this web series will clear most of their confusion. One can watch this web series while sitting with the whole family. In this series, an attempt has been made to clear the doubts of the youth but in a most entertaining way. It shows how to live a happy life spiritually in a modern context.

Juni Films is a Film Production company headed by Anurag Sharma. It has already produced a Bollywood Film Juni – The Last Prayer in 2022 and is working on a few projects soon.

Approach Entertainment is a Full Fledged Entertainment Marketing Company with specialized verticals in Celebrity Management, Films Productions, Advertising & Corporate Films Productions, Films Marketing, Events, and Entertainment Marketing. Approach Entertainment is based in Mumbai with operations in New Delhi, Gurugram, Goa, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Hyderabad & Jalandhar. Approach Entertainment Group is headed by award winning writer / director Sonu Tyagi who has worked with leading advertising agencies and media houses in India.

Approach Entertainment has also bagged The Biz India 2010 Award given by the World Confederation of Business. The Biz India 2010 Awards were organized in Taj Palace Hotel, Mumbai. Approach Entertainment Group also bagged the Worldwide Marketing Organization’s Service Excellence award & PR Company of the Year Award very recently.

Approach Entertainment group also has a PR & Integrated Communications Agency, Approach Communications apart from a Bollywood & Entertainment newswire, Approach Bollywood. In addition to business enterprises, the group also has a Charitable Spiritual Organization, Go Spiritual India. Go Spiritual India is a Charitable Spiritual Organization Working for Philanthropy, Spiritual Awareness, Spiritual Tourism, Spiritual Media, Spiritual Events, Organic, Mental Health, Wellness, and Holistic Health.