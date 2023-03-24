Punjab Kings announces playR as their official fan merchandise partner for IPL 2023 onwards

Punjab Kings today announced playR as its – Official Fan Merchandise – Partner – for, the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) onwards.

The partnership is aimed at helping fans show their support for the team, by providing them with exclusive fan merchandise and accessories. The partnership will bring fans around the world exclusive Punjab Kings fan merchandise such as fan wear, caps, – cricket equipment, fitness and accessories. –

Each product has been designed keeping in mind the team’s identity and the logo. The collection includes t-shirts, cricket bats, balls, pads, gloves, fitness accessories and more- The merchandise is available for purchase on playR Punjab Kings website – and will also be available across leading stores globally –

playR started in 2021, currently retails in 100 plus retail stores globally and soon to touch 800 stores across the globe. It also retails from its dedicated e-commerce store, as well as on multi-brand online stores. playR specializes in apparel, sports equipment, bicycles, and accessories across sports, age and gender and lifestyle.

Commenting on the partnership, Satish Menon, CEO Punjab Kings shared, “We are thrilled to announce playR as our Global Official Fan Merchandise Partner. After months of research and careful consideration, we have selected playR which shares our values and commitment to quality. What is interesting is that playR as a brand already has a range of apparel and cricket equipment and they understand our requirements and work towards making sure that our brand reaches across platforms”.

“We are confident that this strategic alliance with Punjab Kings for India and the International market will bring success to both parties and the fans of Punjab Kings will surely love the merchandise. We look forward to many years of success together” said Ravi Kukreja Co-Founder, Director – playR.