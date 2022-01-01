JSW Donets digital health kits to Balitutha PHC

Report by Kahnu Nanda, Jagatsinghpur: The JSW Utkal who is planning to start its integrated steel plant in Erasama coast soon, as part of its CSR activity renovated the Balitutha PHC building and donated a digital kit recently.

The medical kit to evaluate blood pressure, diabetes, hemoglobin levels, ECG. The kit is specially designed for the early diagnosis of heart conditions and other diseases.

A training programme was conducted taking technicians, paramedical staff, and doctors of Balitutha hospital on December 20. The JSW Company has assigned a clinician Dr. Bipin Samantray who trained the medicos operating the medical kit.

JSW source informed that as many as 1000 patients from nearby villages including Nuagaon, Govindapur, Gadakujanga, Dhinkia, Patana residents have been availed the benefit of the digital kit since its launching.

This digital kit can ascertain the health complications of the patient correctly so as the patient may opt for treatment, we have received overwhelming responses from locals who have been visiting our center, informed DR Samantray.

Earlier as part of CSR activity, JSW had given two modern dental chairs worth Rs 2 Lakh each to Kujanga CHC and Biju memorial hospital in Paradeep, moreover recently planning to launch a mobile medical unit with a focus to serve the health of women and children in adjacent villages to Erasama and Kujanga blocks. [Ends]

