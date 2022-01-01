Hyundai Motor India Registers Cumulative Sale of 6 35 413 Units in CY 2021

Gurugram : Hyundai Motor India Ltd., India’s first smart mobility solutions provider and largest exporter since inception, registered a cumulative sale of 6 35 413 units in CY 2021, achieving a growth of 21.6 % over CY 2020.

Commenting on CY 2021 performance, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “As India’s leading Smart Mobility Solutions Provider, Hyundai has made efforts in 2021 to take customer experiences Beyond Mobility. The Indian market has been evolving rapidly, with discerning new age customers making smart mobility choices that resonate with HMI’s sales growth year on year. Despite key component supply constraints, HMI has managed challenges to ensure smooth deliveries of their favourite Hyundai cars to our beloved customers. With strong brands such as CRETA, NIOS, VENUE, AURA, ALCAZAR, VERNA, i20 and TUCSON, Hyundai Motor India continues to offer benchmark products in each segment. Our export sales numbers of 1 30 380 units are a testimony of our continuous commitment to ‘Make in India’ initiative by the Government.”

Mr. Garg further added, “With an excellent market response for our brands, HMI has registered a healthy growth of 19.2 % in CY 2021 in the domestic market over last year’s sales performance. We are grateful to all our customers for their trust and love for brand Hyundai. We will continue to drive customer delight with the introduction of smart mobility solutions pegged on the tenets of Intelligent Technology, Innovation and Sustainability.”

HMI Sales CY 2020 CY 2021 % Change Domestic 4 23 642 5 05 033 19.2 % Export 98 900 1 30 380 31.8 % Cumulative 5 22 542 6 35 413 21.6 %

HMI Sales Dec 2020 Dec 2021 % Change Domestic 47 400 32 312 -31.8 % Export 19 350 16 621 -14.1 % Cumulative 66 750 48 933 -26.7 %