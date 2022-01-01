Old Boys Association Of Sainik School Bhubaneswar Organises Annual Meet

Bhubaneswar: The Annual meet of Old Boys Association of Sainik School Bhubaneswar was held recently with Great Spirit and enthusiasm. More than 500 aluminums of the school attended this annual gathering from different parts of the country with their families. It was started by wreath Laying at Martyrs memorial by Lt Gen JK Mohanty, an OBEAN. During the meet a Health & Blood Donation on Camp was conducted under the care of Dr Niranjan Padhy and team. The School staff, families, old boys took the benefits of this health Camp and forty members donated blood.

During the programme Shri Hardaman Singh as President OBA, Shri Madhu Sudan Padhi, IAS as Vice President, Cdr Dinesh Swain as Secretary and Shri Satya Mohanty as Jt. Secretary were newly elected. As Sainik School is going to organise its Diamond Jubilee celebration on 1st Feb 2022, they are likely to shoulder different responsibilities of the celebration in making it a grand success. This OBA Annual programme was conducted by Shri Amitabh Swain, Ex-President of OBA. Lt Gen JK Mohanty, Air Marshal JN Verma, Brig LC Pattanaik, Gp Capt S Dominic Rayan, Principal and other OBEANS witnessed this event.