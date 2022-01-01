Centurion University Ranked As Performer In ARIIA Ranking 2021

Bhubaneswar: The year 2021 ends on a promising note for Centurion University as it gets placed under the Band – “Performer” among the private universities in Atal Ranking for Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021 announced on 29th December by Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, GoI. This year there were 1438 institutions participating (including all IITs, NITs, IISc, etc.) which were systematically ranked on indicators related to “Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development” amongst students and faculties. Earlier this month, MoE’s Innovation cell had announced the Institution’s Innovation Council (IIC) performance 2020-21 wherein Centurion has received a top Star Rating of 3.5 for its performance. This was the third edition of ARIIA and Centurion had participated for the first time. Dr. Supriya Pattanayak, Vice Chancellor of the university congratulated and thanked all its stakeholders for this achievement as it motivates all to strive forward in Innovation and Entrepreneurship in coming days. In the future, the University, with its entrepreneurial focus, aims at enhancing its intellectual property and commercializing its products.

