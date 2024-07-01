JSP Foundation Launches Flagship Project ‘Vatsalya’ to Improve Maternal & Child Health in Barbil Region

Barbil : JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), proudly announces the launch of its flagship project, ‘Vatsalya,’ aimed at enhancing the health and nutritional status of women, children, and adolescent girls in the tribal-dominated Barbil region. Initially, the project will pilot in Deojhar, Serenda, and Bhadrasahi Gram Panchayats, covering 20 villages, with plans to expand further.

The project aims to ensure safe motherhood, reduce infant mortality, raise health awareness, promote small family norms, and support the existing government health system. JSP Foundation will collaborate with PRI Members, the Department of Health & Family Welfare, the Department of ICDS and the community for the effective implementation of the program. Initially, 20 Swasthya Sanginis will be engaged in these villages to execute the work on the ground. These trained health advocates will mobilize the community to utilize government health services, including antenatal and childcare, vaccinations, and nutrition supplements. Project Vatsalya also focuses on reducing infant and maternal mortality rates, addressing high-risk pregnancies, combating alcoholism, and providing sexual and reproductive health education to adolescents.

To mark this significant event, the JSP Foundation organized a launching ceremony on July 1, 2024, at JSPLEX, Jindal Nagar, Deojhar. The event was launched in the august presence of Shri Asish Ranjan Mohanty, Head HR&ES, JSP Barbil, Smt. Laxmi Munda, P.S. Member, Deojhar GP, Smt. Pramila Naik, Sarpanch, Bhadrasahi GP; Shri Jasobanta Patra, P.S. Member, Bhadrasahi GP; Smt. Sashmita Sidu, Sarpanch, Serenda GP; Shri Sankar Chatamba, P.S. Member, Serenda GP; Dr. Laxmikant Singh, Medical Officer, CHC, Basudevpur, Smt. Sukanti Patra, C.D.P.O., Joda Block and Mr. Vargil Lakra, Head CSR, Barbil.

The Vatsalya program is also successfully running in 70 villages of Chhattisgarh and 12 villages of Odisha in Sundargarh district. The program was organized by the Team CSR, Barbil, Kasia, and Tensa Units of the foundation.