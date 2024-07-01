Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India sells 5,18,799 units in June’24

Mumbai : Continuing the year with its massive double-digit growth, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today announced its overall sales for the month of June 2024.

During the month, the company’s dispatches stood at 5,18,799 units, registering a massive 60% YoY growth. This includes domestic sales of 4,82,597 units and 36,202 units exports. The domestic sales for the month registered a strong 59% YoY growth while the exports grew by a massive 70% over the same period of last year.

Key Highlights of June 2024:

Ø Network Expansion: HMSI inaugurated its 1st Sales & Service outlet in Shillong (Meghalaya). The company’s maiden dealership in Meghalaya is its 25th Authorized Main Dealership (AMD) in North-East India and 174th in east region.

Ø Road Safety: Expanding road safety awareness in India, HMSI conducted awareness campaigns in 9 cities across India – Howrah (West Bengal), Malappuram (Kerala), Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh), Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Sehore (Madhya Pradesh), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Jamnagar (Gujarat), Nashik (Maharashtra) & Jalgaon (Maharashtra). The company also celebrated the 5th anniversary of its Traffic Training Park in Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu).

Ø CSR: HMSI proudly announced its commitment to environment sustainability by celebrating Environment Month coinciding with World Environment Day on 5th June. As part of the Environment month celebrations, HMSI is setting an inspiring example by planting 1 lakh trees across various regions of India. Additionally, Honda India Foundation celebrated International Yoga Day at the Honda Samajik Vikas Kendra in Gurugram (Haryana), promoting health, wellness, and mindfulness among participants. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation of over 300 individuals from 20+ surrounding villages.

Ø Motorsports: The Round 3 of the 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship saw the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team riders Kavin Quintal & Mohsin Paramban showcasing consistency and strong determination in the AP250 class race at Mobility Resort Motegi in Japan. Additionally, Chennai’s Shyam Shundar emerged as the undisputed leader in round 1 of IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R category followed by Mohsin P in second and Rakshith S Dave in third position.