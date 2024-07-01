Mahindra Logistics partners with Sufiya Sufi to pay tribute to the Kargil Heroes

~ Approaching Kargil Vijay Diwas, Mahindra Logistics supports the ‘Kargil Vijay Run’ – a cause that pays tribute to the legacy of our Kargil War Heroes ~

New Delhi : Mahindra Logistics Limited, a leading integrated logistics solutions provider, partners with acclaimed ultra-marathon runner and 5 times Guinness World Record Holder – Sufiya Sufi to support the ‘Kargil Vijay Run’ cause in remembrance of our brave soldiers who fought the Kargil War.



Symbolizing endurance and embodying Mahindra Logistics testament to “Igniting Success”, this initiative extends company’s ongoing commitment to support the army veterans. The company has been working towards providing them with career opportunities and ensuring their successful transition into civilian life.

The ‘Kargil Vijay Run’ is a remarkable tribute to our soldier’s valor and sacrifice, showcasing Sufiya’s unwavering spirit as she traversed the challenging terrain from the Galwan War Memorial to the Kargil War Memorial. Conducted at freezing temperatures with a total elevation gain of 8000m, all above 3500m altitude and with only 60% oxygen levels, Sufiya covered an impressive 490 km in just eight days.

As the nation approaches Kargil Vijay Diwas, the ‘Kargil Vijay Run’ stands as a beacon of inspiration, reminding the nation of the courage and determination of our brave soldiers. Mahindra Logistics partnership with Sufiya Sufi has created a lasting tribute to the heroes of Kargil, and their legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.