Joint Declaration of Intent on Forest Landscape Restoration between India and Germany signed virtually

New Delhi : The Joint Declaration of Intent (JDI) on Forest Landscape Restoration between India and Germany was signed virtually between Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav and Her Excellency Ms. Steffi Lemke, Minister for Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection of the Federal Republic of Germany today. It is one of the deliverables of the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

During the event, Shri Bhupender Yadav stated that this JDI will provide the platform to further advance our partnership and support in areas like conservation and restoration, climate protection and conservation of biodiversity. This will also take our partnership to another significant step forward.

Shri Yadav further stated this Joint Declaration of Intent on Forest Landscape Restoration will also help in strengthening Indo-German Cooperation under the dynamic guidance of our Leaders.

The Union Environment Minister mentioned that the JDI will also enable us to successfully partner with each other and expand our bilateral cooperation in the areas of forest landscape restoration, environment and climate change.

Both countries looked forward to successful implementation of the JDI.