List of agreements signed on the occasion of 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations

New Delhi
|Sr. no.
|Agreement
|Signatories
|Indian side
|German side
|AT THE LEADER’S LEVEL
|1.
|JDI on Green and Sustainable Development Partnership
|Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister
|Mr Olaf Scholz, Chancellor
|OTHER AGREEMENTS
|2.
|JDI on the implementation of Triangular Development Cooperation projects in Third Countries
|Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister
|Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development
|3.
|JDI on the establishment of an agreement on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information and on the establishment of an agreement to establish a direct encrypted connection between MEA and German Foreign Office
|Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister
|Annalena Baerbock, Foreign Minister
|4.
|Indo-German Development Cooperation
Regarding
Renewable Energy Partnership
|Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister
|Minister Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development
|5.
|Joint Declaration on the Initialing of the Agreement on a Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership
|Shri Vinay Kwatra, Foreign Secretary
|Mahmut Oezdemir
Parliamentary St. Secretary, Ministry of Interior
|6.
|JDI on continuation of cooperation in the field of advanced training of corporate executives and junior executives from India
|Shri Anurag Jain, Secretary Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade
|State Secretary Udo Philip, Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action
|VIRTUAL SIGNING
|7.
|Indo-German Green Hydrogen Task Force
|Shri R.K. Singh, Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy
|Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action
|8.
|JDI on Agroecology
|Shri Narendra Singh Tomar , Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare
|Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development
|9.
|JDI on Forest Landscape Restoration
|Shri Bhupender Yadav, Minister of Environment Forest & Climate Change
|Steffi Lemke, Federal Minister
for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection