List of agreements signed on the occasion of 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations

Sr. no. Agreement Signatories

Indian side German side

AT THE LEADER’S LEVEL

1. JDI on Green and Sustainable Development Partnership Shri Narendra Modi, Prime Minister Mr Olaf Scholz, Chancellor

OTHER AGREEMENTS

2. JDI on the implementation of Triangular Development Cooperation projects in Third Countries Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development

3. JDI on the establishment of an agreement on the exchange and mutual protection of classified information and on the establishment of an agreement to establish a direct encrypted connection between MEA and German Foreign Office Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister Annalena Baerbock, Foreign Minister

4. Indo-German Development Cooperation

Regarding

Renewable Energy Partnership Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister Minister Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development

5. Joint Declaration on the Initialing of the Agreement on a Comprehensive Migration and Mobility Partnership Shri Vinay Kwatra, Foreign Secretary Mahmut Oezdemir

Parliamentary St. Secretary, Ministry of Interior

6. JDI on continuation of cooperation in the field of advanced training of corporate executives and junior executives from India Shri Anurag Jain, Secretary Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade State Secretary Udo Philip, Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action

VIRTUAL SIGNING

7. Indo-German Green Hydrogen Task Force Shri R.K. Singh, Minister of Power, New & Renewable Energy Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Action

8. JDI on Agroecology Shri Narendra Singh Tomar , Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Svenja Schulze, Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development