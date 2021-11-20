JKPM assists dibyang sportsperson L Ramesh to bring laurel to the district

Rayagada: Mr L Ramesh Kumar, a person with disabilitie(PwD) and belonging to a very poor community from Rayagada, who participated in 1st World online E- KATA Championship 2021 held at Hyderabad securing 1st position in the event among 29 countries. This event was organised by Master Keshav Karate Academy affiliated with Academy of Okinawa Martial Arts International, Srilanka. With recommendation from JKPM Ramesh got a job in the company and has been working with Laxmi Engineering, an ancillary of JK Paper Mills Ltd(JKPM) at Chandili, Rayagada. He was assisted with financial support from JKPM to participate in this event. Senior PRO of JKPM Sri S K Nath has congratulated Ramesh in his effort to bring this laurel to the district and assured him for further assistance in such endeavours.

“Such mentorship by corporate like JKPM will go a long way. In this part of the tribal hinterland there are several talents like Ramesh. A few years back, with JKPM’s support a tribal girl named Kumari Prashanti Huika could participate International Softball tournament in Thailand. This kind of effort must be sustained by JKPM and replicated by other corporate like Utkal Alumina and IMFA’, said Sri Bijaya Mishra, President of District Softball Association, Rayagada.