Weeklong 32nd PECUC Sisumela Concluded…

New Delhi: The weeklong 32nd Children’s festival on virtual platform of People’s Cultural centre (PECUC), a leading voluntary organization of Odisha has reached its closing day adding another glorious chapter to the history of PECUC Sisumela. Many talented children from Odisha and from other states participated and showed their talent in this Children Festival. This programme was organized in the Guru Kelucharan Odishi Research Centre obeying all COVID19 safety protocol and it was live streaming through Facebook page and youTube channel of PECUC.

Addressing the closing ceremony Chief Guest Justice Sj B.C Das, Honourable Former Justice of Odisha High Court, said education is the right of every child and everyone should work towards it. Mr. Saumya Ranjan Pattnaik, MLA, Founder Editor, The Sambad, advised the children to respect mother tongue and parents and the parents also should consider their child’s interest. He further said that the children should be courageous and truthful in all their action”. Ms. Sandhyabati Pradhan, Chairperson, OSCPCR stressed on the protection of the children and it is the responsibility of all. Among others Mr. Sahadev Sahoo, Former Chief Secretary of Govt of Odisha, Famous Ollywood actress and Goodwill Ambassador of PECUC for promotion of Child Rights, Ms. Bhoomika Das, Goodwill Ambassador of PECUC for promotion of Right to Play, Ms. Anshika Routray, & Ms. Anuradha Biswal, Olympian,also spoke on this occasion. This programme was presided over by President, Sisumela Committee and Renowned Journalist Mr. Pradosh Kumar Pattnaik and Mr. Ranjan Kumar Mohanty, Secretary, PECUC gave the introductory note. Dr. Minakhi Panda, chairperson PECUC also spoke on this occasion. Vote of Thanks was given by Anuradha Mohanty, Executive Director PECUC.

On this occasion children and adults personalities were honoured with many prestigious annual awards for outstanding performance in different fields. Child Artist Aishwarya Mishra of Bhubaneswar received “Dr. Sarat Chandra Pujari Memorial Award 2021” for acting, Sobhana Nayak of Bhubaneswar received “Prafulla Chandra Das Memorial Sisu Prativa Award 2021” for all round achievement, Kanhu Charan Mallick of Jagatsinghpur received “Baji Rout Memorial Award 2021” for bravery and courageous activity, Subhendu Shekhar Das of Bhograi was given “Prananath Pattnaik Memorial Award 2021” for social work, change maker and leader Missy Queenie Panda of Bhubaneswar received “Adaramoni Boral Memorial Award 2021” for her leadership, Kumari Sabita Toppo received “Sushama Mohapatra Memorial Sports Award 2021” for her achievement in the field of sports, Tanmay Kumar Samantray and Pratyasha Biswal received “Ketaki Pattnaik Memorial award 2021” for their success in the 5th class Scholarship Exam.

Senior Journalist Mr. Arabina Das was honoured with prestigious “Swarup Jena Memorial Award 2021” for outstanding contribution in the field of journalism, where as “Abani Baral Memorial Award 2021” to Retd. Teacher Radha Charan Prushti for his contribution in the field of teaching, “Sisusathi Award 2021” to Sj. Lakhmikat Raj for outstanding contribution in the field of children litreture, “Dr. P. C. Dash Memorial Sisu Adhikar Surakshya Award 2021” to Mr. Hrushikesha Panda for his social work, Smt. Kabita Majhi, Sarapanch Purohitpur of Balianta block was given “Aradhana Nanda Smaraki Samman 2021” for her outstanding work as a people’s representative for women and child. Sushree Shailani Suman & Sushree Sanjana Mohanty received special award for providing technological support during COVID19. In every evening colourful cultural programme was performed by children of Odisha and outside state.

In this week long children festival help and cooperation was provided by Rotary Club RCB Unique, Floraldralosa Barn, AEIN, Herbage Herbals, IMFA, Priyadarshini etc. Mrs. Ratna Dash, Mr. Jyoti Sankar Mohanty, Upama Mohanty, Sandhya Kanungo, Satyasundar, Atishnu, Biswajit etc. of PECUC conducted the programme and this programme was moderated by Mr. Srinibash Ghatuary (Milan).

