Jindal Steel & Power Celebrates 75th Republic Day at Angul  

Angul: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) celebrated the 75th Republic Day on Friday at the O.P. Jindal School ground in Jindal Nagar. JSP’s Angul location head and Executive Director (In-Charge) Mr. Pankaj Malhan unfurled the National Flag in the presence of Executive Director Mr. Damodar Mittal and other senior officials of the Company.

Mr. Malhan shared the message from Chairman of JSP Mr. Naveen Jindal. In his message Mr. Jindal highlighted the major milestones of the Company to make our country self-reliant and Viksit Bharat.

“JSP Group has invested more than One lakh Crore rupees in the country creating employment for three lakh people,” Mr. Jindal said in his message. He also highlighted JSP’s focus on green steel production. “We also strive to achieve net zero emissions by 2047,” he added.

In a message on social media platform X, Mr. Jindal wrote, “On this Republic Day, as we remember and celebrate our historic triumphs, let’s also stand united, celebrate our differences, and write a new chapter of progress for our great nation”.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Malhan highlighted achievements of JSP’s Angul Steel Plant along with efforts of JSP Foundation, the social arm of JSP led by Mrs. Shallu Jindal, in making a positive impact on one million people.

On the occasion. Students of O.P. Jindal School and DAV-Savitri Jindal School performed various patriotic programs drawing applause from the audience. O.P. Jindal School Principal Dr. Sonali Basu, selected security personnel, and students were felicitated by Mr. Malhan for their outstanding contributions and achievements.

Dr. Sonali Basu thanked everyone for joining the celebration.

Republic Day was also celebrated at Shramik Vihar, Utkal-C Mines, DAV-Savitri Jindal School, and O.P. Jindal Community College, Angul, where many students, workforce, and villagers participated with patriotic fervour.