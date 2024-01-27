JSW Steel, Odisha mines division celebrates 75th Republic Day with patriotic sprit

Bhubaneswar/Joda, 27th January 2024 : JSW Steel celebrated the 75th Republic Day at all its locations in Odisha with patriotic fervor on Friday.

The Republic Day celebrations were held at the JSW Jajang guest house, Bhadrasahi office, Nuagaonmine, Narayanposhi mine, Ganua mines, as well as in the Bhubaneswar and Jajpur offices.

Haresh Dua, Head – Internal Audit & Risk Management, JSW Steel attended as guest of honourat JSW Jajang guest house celebration. He unfurled the National Flag in the presence of senior officials of the company.

Senior officials and mines management team wished all the participants and expressed their gratitude for being part of a country that upholds the ideals of freedom, equality, and unity in diversity.

In Jajang, the highlight of the celebrations was the cultural evening showcased by the employees. Short patriotic skits on national heroes and women’s contributions in the military were inspiring to the attendees.

A quiz competition on the Indian Constitution was also conducted for the audience. Prizes were given to those who gave the correct answers.

In an award ceremony, security and fire personnel were felicitated for their dedication and exemplary services.

The celebration concluded with a vote of thanks.