AIIMS Bhubaneswar Commemorates 75th Republic Day with Patriotic Spirit

Bhubaneswar : In a grand celebration of the 75th Republic Day, the eminent national health institute, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, witnessed the unfurling of the tricolour by Executive Director Dr. Ashutosh Biswas. Dr. Biswas, addressing the gathering, expressed the institute’s commitment to serving the motherland with unwavering dedication and innovative healthcare solutions during this Amrit Kaal.

Highlighting the institute’s vision, Dr. Biswas emphasized the pursuit of becoming the most trusted healthcare institute through groundbreaking innovations. He proudly announced the recent initiation of drone health services and hinted at the forthcoming introduction of various public-centric services.

Accompanying Dr. Biswas at the event were notable figures such as Dean Dr. P R Mohapatra, Dr. Satyajit Mishra, Dr. Soubhagya Kumar Jena, and MS Dr. Dillip Kumar Parida. DDA (I/c) Rasmi Ranjan Sethy extended gratitude in the vote of thanks, emphasizing the concept of Vikshit Bharat for comprehensive societal development.

The celebration was further enriched by cultural performances from students, infusing the atmosphere with a vibrant spirit of patriotism. Faculties, students, and employees of the institute came together to mark this momentous occasion.