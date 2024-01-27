Jindal Steel & Power Celebrates 75th Republic Day with Patriotic Fervor at Barbil, Tensa & Kasia Units

Barbil: In a vibrant display of patriotism, Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) observed India’s 75th Republic Day at its pellet plant and iron ore mines located in Tensa and Kasia.

Shri M.D. Purushotham, Unit Head of Barbil Pellet Plant, hoisted the National Flag at the Unit Level Republic Day Celebration in Barbil Pellet Plant, while Unit Head of Tensa Iron Mines, Shri Kamalakanta Nanda, unfurled the National Flag at Tensa. Likewise, at Kasia Iron Mines, Shri Raghuraj Raghuwanshi, the Unit Head (In-Charge), presided over the National Flag hoisting ceremony in Kasia.

In a special message, the Hon’ble Chairman of JSP, Shri Naveen Jindal, paid tribute to the visionary founders of the republic and acknowledged the contributions of great personalities to the nation’s development. He highlighted JSP’s focus on nation-building and Green Steel production.

In a message on social media platform X, Mr. Jindal said, “On this Republic Day, as we remember and celebrate our historic triumphs, let’s also stand united, celebrate our differences, and write a new chapter of progress for our great nation.”

JSP’s Head (Raw Materials), Shri Ashish Pandey, graced the celebration organized at Barbil Pellet Plant and distributed awards to employees for their outstanding display of bravery and performance.

All three units also organized vibrant cultural programs in their respective townships to commemorate the 75th Republic Day. Employees and their families actively participated, reflecting their patriotic passion and emotion.