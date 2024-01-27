Central University of Odisha Marks 75th Republic Day

Vice-Chancellor Unfurls Tricolor and Outlines Future Plans

The Central University of Odisha commemorated the 75th Republic Day with fervor at its Sunabeda campus on January 26, 2024. Professor Chakradhar Tripathi, the Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, unfurled the national flag and addressed the university’s faculty, staff, research scholars, and students.

Reflecting on the significance of the day our constitution was adopted; Prof. Tripathi shared insights into the university’s future trajectory. He revealed plans to introduce basic science subjects such as physics, chemistry, zoology, and botany in 2025. Additionally, the university aims to send students abroad for advanced education and technology, fostering economic development in the country.

In his address, Prof. Tripathi emphasized the living conditions of tribal people in the region, describing it as the land of Dandakaranya, the land of Mother Sabari. Acknowledging their economic challenges, he commended rich inner peace of tribal people, contrasting it with materialistic pursuits. The Vice-Chancellor announced a weekly initiative where 60 faculty and students will visit remote villages of this region to learn the art of peaceful living through interaction with the locals. He urged students to strike a balance between heart and mind, advocating moral ethics over a materialistic lifestyle, encouraging them to become job providers rather than seekers.

Established in an underprivileged region of the country, the Central University of Odisha stands as a guiding light of educational advancement, with a mission to uplift the area through knowledge dissemination, he said. Acknowledging that the progress of the nation is intricately linked to the development of its local regions, the university is committed to playing a pivotal role in driving socio-economic growth and empowerment. Highlighting the pivotal role of education in development, Prof. Tripathi drew inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of Rama Rajya, Utkalmani Gopabandhu’s service of the mankind, Utkal Gourab Madhusudan Das’s dedication to establishing Odisha Pradesh, and Biju Patnaik’s sacrifice for the economic and industrial progress of the modern Odisha. He urged students to contribute to the state’s development, aligning with the dreams of these iconic figures.

Discussing the university’s contributions to economic development, Prof. Tripathi mentioned the introduction of subjects like Agriculture, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, Forest Management & Logistics, and Supply Chain Management. Emphasizing the economic benefits of the Hindi language, he announced the establishment of a Hindi Language Learning Centre on campus, aiming to empower the local population to increase their economic prospects by selling products in Hindi-speaking states or securing better job opportunities.

On this occasion, the Vice-Chancellor honored five outstanding employees for their exceptional contributions to maintaining cleanliness on the university campus.