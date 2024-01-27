MSME fraternity welcome State Govt’s Odisha Public Procurement Preference Policy 2023

Bhubaneswar : On 24th of January 2024 our State Government has come out with a very supportive, proactive, progressive and forward looking Odisha Public Procurement Preference Policy 2023 for Odisha Small Manufacturing Enterprises (OSMEs) to put them in the path of future. growth of the State. After a long waiting period of 8 years this policy has seen the light of the day and we the MSME fraternity are thankful and grateful to our Hon’ble Chief Minister, Mr. Naveen Patnaik, Minister of MSME Department Mr. Pratap Keshari Dev, Principal Secretary of MSME Department Mr. Shaswat Mishra and all other officials of the department.

The Salient Features of Public Procurement Preference Policy:

1. Main focus of the policy is to procure all goods manufactured by the local Small Manufacturing Enterprises of the State.

All goods manufactured by Odisha State Manufacturing Enterprises having been 2. covered under rate contract rule 2014 of State Government, concluded by Directorate of Export Promotion & Marketing are to be mandatorily procured from the rate contract holding units.

3. Government is in the process of notifying a list of store items to be procured exclusively from local Odisha Small Manufacturing Enterprises through limited tenders and will be not subjected to open tender.

Procurement of goods not covered under rate contract and exclusive list shall be made 4. through open tender procedure by extending Price and Purchase Preference to Odisha Small Manufacturing Enterprises participating in the open tender.

This dynamic policy of the Government shall definitely go a long way in motivating the existing Small Manufacturing Enterprises and the same has also resulted into fulfilling a long cherished demand of local entrepreneurs.

On behalf of Joint Action Committee of Industry Associations, Smarjit Mohanty, Chairman-OSSIA, Satwik Swain, General Secretary-OASME, Abani Kanungo, Chairman OIA, Bijay Kumar Mohanty, General Secretary -OIA, Subrata Garabdu, Chairman-Upama welcomed the initiative of the state government.