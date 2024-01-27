Online ticket sales for the FIH Men’s and Women’s Hockey Pro League 2023/24 matches begin in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela

New Delhi, 27th January 2024: As the excitement increases for the upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 matches set to take place in Odisha next month, Hockey India on Saturday announced that the online ticket sales for all the Women’s and Men’s matches in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela have commenced. Fans can avail of the match tickets from www.ticketgenie.in, and there will be no need for redemption for physical tickets of online purchases.

The FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 (Women) will begin on February 3rd at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar and will culminate in the city by February 9th. The Women’s matches will then shift to Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela and take place between 12th February to 18th February. The FIH Hockey Pro League (Men) matches are scheduled to take place at the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar from February 10th to February 16th. The action will then shift to Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela between February 19th to February 25th.

The Women teams participating in the mini-tournament are the United States of America, China, The Netherlands, Australia, and India and the Men teams that would be participating are The Netherlands, Spain, Australia, Ireland, and India. Each team is scheduled to compete against each other twice in this mini-tournament being held in Bhubaneswar & Rourkela.

Ticket prices for all matches are as follows: West Stand tickets cost Rs 500, while East Stand tickets cost Rs 200 and North & South Stands tickets cost Rs 100.

Dr. Dilip Tirkey, President, Hockey India, said, “We are delighted to see the return of international hockey in Odisha. The fans in the state are eager to witness some of the best teams in the world compete in thrilling matches once again across the two cities. We are confident that the stadiums across Bhubaneswar and Rourkela will be filled to the brim once again as we continue to celebrate our beloved sport.”