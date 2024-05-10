Enhancing regional connectivity, IndiGo announces direct flights between Bengaluru and Deoghar

The flights will operate tri-weekly, on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday, from June 01, 2024

IndiGo, India’s preferred carrier, has announced direct flights between Deoghar and Bengaluru, three times a week. Beginning from June 01, 2024, these direct flights will operate on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday. This new route will enhance connectivity from the southern part of India to the famous religious hubs in Jharkhand.

Today, IndiGo is the only airline operating from Deogarh Airport. With these new flights, Bengaluru will become the fifth destination to provide direct connectivity to Deoghar, after Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, and Delhi.

Mr. Vinay Malhotra, Head of Global Sales at IndiGo, said, “As the first and only airline providing connectivity to Deoghar, we are pleased to announce direct flights between Bengaluru & Deoghar. This will not only provide customers with access to the unexplored beauty of Jharkhand’s holy city, but will also offer enhanced accessibility, increased flight options, and improved connectivity for students and employment-seekers travelling across the region. As India’s premier airline, we remain steadfast in our commitment to deliver an affordable, punctual, courteous, and hassle-free travel experience.”

Deoghar, located in the Indian state of Jharkhand, is a city soaked in religious and cultural significance. It is home to the famous Baidyanath Temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, which attracts millions of devotees every year. The city is also known for its natural beauty, with hills, waterfalls, and forests surrounding it. Deoghar is a popular destination for those seeking spiritual solace and a glimpse into India’s rich heritage.

Strengthening access to India’s Silicon Valley, Bengaluru, will provide tourists with increased access to destinations like Cubbon Park, Nandi Hills, Tipu Sultan’s Summer Palace, Lal Bagh Botanical Gardens, Bengaluru Palace, Ulsoor Lake, and ISKCON Temple. The famous Bangalore silk is known for its simplicity, purity, and texture. This is produced expertly in Karnataka’s silk farms, which have been around for a while and have grown tremendously with the passage of time and the evolution of the textile industry.

Flight schedule: