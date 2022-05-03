Chennai : Jeep India announces the start of production of the all-new Jeep Meridian from its JV manufacturing facility at Ranjangaon. It will bring a sophisticated dimension to the premium 3 row SUV segment while making the Jeep range even more complete. Inspired by the globally popular Grand Cherokee, the Jeep Meridian was co-engineered to bring a global concept to India and has the potential for exports to other right-hand drive markets. Based on the Group’s SW Architecture, the Jeep Meridian stands apart for its striking design, instilling elegance and dynamism as a lifestyle SUV.

Speaking at the start of production of the Jeep Meridian, Roland Bouchara, CEO and Managing Director, Stellantis India said, “The Jeep Meridian is the third new model manufactured in India since 2021 as part of Jeep’s product offensive. A demonstration of the company’s commitment to the domestic market, the Jeep Meridian will feature up to 82% localisation and has been specially designed, engineered, and tuned for Indian road conditions keeping in mind the refinement expected by customers in the segment. The duality represented by the all-new Jeep Meridian of Sophistication & Capability, has the potential to distrupt the premium SUV segment.”

According to Nipun J Mahajan, Head of Jeep Brand India, ” The Jeep Meridian is an ideal mix of adventure and sophistication that will be evidenced via many segment-first features and its refined abilities both on and off road. The Meridian has been subjected to rigorous testing of over 10,00,000 KMs, to ensure its durability and consistent performance. Those looking for sophistication, performance, and unmatched capability will find the perfect match in the Jeep Meridian.”

The Jeep Meridian will be available in two well-equipped trims with top-of-the-line features to ensure occupants’ convenience and comfort. Powered by Jeep’s legendary 2.0L Multijet II Turbo Diesel engine mated to a six-speed manual gearbox or the class-leading 9-speed automatic gearbox transmission. To be available in Forward Wheel Drive and All Wheel Drive configurations, the Jeep Meridian will offer best-in-class on-road and off-road capabilities.

The Jeep Meridian seats up to seven occupants in theatre-style ‘stadium’ seating with a spectacular panoramic sunroof. The model’s seats can be folded in eight different ways, allowing the Jeep Meridian to offer one of the largest carriages in the segment. The Meridian boasts of 15+ segment-best features and 60+ active & passive safety systems. Another noteworthy provision is the entirely independent front and rear suspension setup which is fortified with Frequency Selective Damping (FSD) technology. The Jeep Meridian is a blend of refinement, sophistication, class-leading performance, and unrivalled capabilities. The SUV is designed and engineered to deliver a superior drive, a true blue Jeep SUV design elements, the latest technologies, and features that make it the perfect ride for Indian customers.

Bookings now open

The all-new Jeep Meridian will be available for booking starting today, May 2, on the website Jeep India (jeep-india.com) and at Jeep dealership network. The reservation can be made with a down payment of INR 50,000/- with deliveries starting in June. Displays and test drives for the all-new Jeep Meridian will commence from mid of May 2022.