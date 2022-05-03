Triton EV Acquired AMW Motors Manufacturing Facility of 3.7 Million Square Feet in Bhuj, Gujarat

New Delhi: Triton EV is moving ahead on top gear to enter Indian roads. Today, the company is proud to announce that it has acquired the AMW’s Manufacturing Plant in Bhuj, Gujarat.

This 3.7 Million Sq foot manufacturing plant infrastructure will become the epicentre of EV Truck Manufacturing Hub by Triton EV.

This acquisition by Triton EV will ensure a fast track of Triton EV Truck Production and the production will start from this year itself.

“We are happy and excited to acquire this manufacturing facility as this acquisition is giving us a great edge of producing a best in class and India’s first EV Truck which will be a complete a ‘Make in India’ Product. The Triton EV Manufacturing hub in Bhuj Gujarat will also be Asia’s biggest and most comprehensive EV manufacturing facility with complete end-to-end manufacturing of an EV truck will be possible,” says, Mr. Himanshu B Patel, Founder and Managing Director, Triton EV. The first Triton EV Truck will be able to come out of the factory within this calendar year.

This acquisition by Triton EV is also bringing relief for the AMW’s employees who lost their jobs with the closure of the Manufacturing plant.

The Triton EV Manufacturing Hub will produce every critical component for the truck. From Chasis Manufacturing to battery to testing everything will happen from this facility at Bhuj, Gujarat. The hub will have top of the line auto manufacturing organizations as part of the ecosystem. One of the leading name in this is of Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) which will be responsible for the manufacturing of batteries for EVs.

A few weeks ago, Triton EV has signed a historic MoU with the Gujarat State Government for setting up the world’s iconic EV Truck Manufacturing Hub with a minimum investment commitment of Rupees Ten Thousand Eight Crore( Rs 10800 Cr) over a span of 5 years. This acquisition is a major step towards their commitment of producing a complete ‘Make In India’ Industry’s first EV Truck from India.