Bhubaneswar: In a big breaking , Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik will be inaugurating Kalia Sahatya scheme for the empowerment of farmers on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya .

Besides, CM under the Kalia Sahatya scheme will be distributing more than Rs 800 crore financial aid to the farmers and about 4.1 million small and marginal farmers will benefit from it.