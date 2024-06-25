Jayant Chaudhary meets 270 candidates certified by the Beauty & Wellness SSC at their Annual Convocation Ceremony

Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), today met and congratulated all the 270 candidates who have been certified under PMKVY 4.0 and various CSR projects under Skill India. This was the 3rd convocation ceremony organized by the Beauty and Wellness Sector Skill Council (B&WSSC) which has till now trained more than 13 lakh candidates under the mission. The event took place at the Indian Habitat Centre, New Delhi, and was attended by Shri Atul Kumal Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE; Shri Ved Mani Tiwari, officiating CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International; Dr. Blossom Kochhar, Chairperson, B&WSSC; Ms. Monica Bahl, CEO, B&WSSC and other prominent dignitaries.

Speaking at the occasion, Shri Jayant Chaudhary said that the global beauty and wellness sector is a promising sunrise industry and India has notably outpaced the global growth in this sector. Over the past nine years, B&WSSC has achieved remarkable milestones, creating 106 job roles with a strong focus on women empowerment and entrepreneurship, he added. He congratulated the graduates for exemplifying immense resilience and determination, transforming themselves into leaders within the vibrant industry. Among them are inspiring acid attack survivors who have become champions of their own stories, Shri Chaudhary commented.

The Minister also said that the sector’s exponential growth is a testament to India’s demographic dividend, set to provide opportunities for close to 3 crore people by 2030 and contribute to a Rs. 5 lakh-crore industry with significant prospects across the Asia-Pacific region. As the country moves towards the vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047, the energy and vigour of its skilled workforce will be the driving force behind this sector’s success, he added.

The ceremony witnessed the certification of people from the LGBTQIA+ community and acid attack victims, highlighting the importance of establishing an inclusive, diverse and holistic skill ecosystem. The Minister interacted with the candidates and encouraged them while lauding them for their resilience and commitment to pursuing successful careers in the beauty and wellness industry. He also launched the B&WSSC’s Coffee Table Book – “Lakshaya-Transformative Tales of Empowerment”.

Aligned with the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of making India the Skill Capital of the World, B&WSSC offers various NSQF-aligned skill courses under the Skill India Mission, providing livelihood opportunities and enabling entrepreneurship. The SSC also collaborates with the state governments to extend skilling initiatives to the underprivileged from diverse and marginalized backgrounds including widows, prison inmates, school dropouts, acid attack survivors, and transgenders.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), a flagship scheme of Skill India, B&WSSC has trained 4.89 lakh individuals, with 1.34 lakh certified under Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) and 2.54 lakh certified under Short-Term Training (STT) and Special Projects (SPL), achieving a 49% placement rate. The top job roles under RPL include Yoga Instructor, Yoga Trainer, and Assistant Beauty Therapist, while under STT and SPL, the top roles are Assistant Beauty Therapist, Pedicurist & Manicurist, and Beauty Therapist.

One of the most inspiring aspects of this industry is its inclusivity and empowerment, with women constituting about 66% of the workforce—a figure expected to rise to 70% by 2030. The sector is becoming more gender-neutral, providing equal opportunities for all, supported by government and private sector initiatives promoting skill development across the country.