PM Modi receives a telephone call from President of Kazakhstan

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with President of Kazakhstan H.E. Mr. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today.

President Tokayev warmly congratulated Prime Minister on the successful conduct of the largest democratic exercise in the world and his re-election for the historic third consecutive term. Prime Minister thanked him for his warm felicitations. The two leaders reiterated their commitment to continue to work together to advance bilateral Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister conveyed India’s full support for the success of the upcoming SCO Summit in Astana, and expressed confidence that Kazakhstan’s leadership would greatly contribute to the furtherance of regional cooperation.

The two leaders agreed to remain in touch.