In the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated Aerator cum Dancing Fountains in the world famous Dal Lake in Srinagar yesterday.

The Aerator cum Dancing Fountains is installed in six clusters along the periphery of the Dal Lake. The project has been completed by J&K Lakes Conservation and Management Authority (LC&MA) at an estimated cost of 10 crore rupees, with an aim to attract tourists that will add beauty and grandeur to the Lake.