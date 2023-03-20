Renault Nissan Alliance Signs Agreement with Kamarajar Port to Enhance Car Exports

Chennai –The Renault Nissan Alliance has signed an agreement with Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL) for the exports of cars manufactured in Chennai by Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd (RNAIPL) to regional and global destinations. The agreement was signed by Frank Torres, President, Nissan Motor India and Sunil Paliwal I.A.S., Chairman and Managing Director, Kamarajar Port Ltd in the presence of Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations and Keerthi Prakash, Managing Director, RNAIPL.

The Renault Nissan Alliance was the first car manufacturer in the region to commence exports of cars through Kamarajar Port. So far, over more than 13 years, the Alliance has exported over 1.15 million cars from Kamarajar Port to around 108 global destinations. The agreement builds on the existing partnership between the Renault Nissan Alliance and Kamarajar Port Ltd and will facilitate further exports of cars via KPL.

Commenting on the milestone, Frank Torres, President, Nissan Motor India and Divisional Vice President Business Transformation AMIEO, said, “Chennai is an important export hub for us and since the beginning we have followed a ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ philosophy to serve markets across the world. We continue to add new export destinations to vehicles manufactured at our plant in Oragadam, building on our 1 million cars exported milestone from 2022. The global Renault Nissan Alliance has recently announced a new long-term vision for India, increasing production and R&D activities, introducing electric vehicles, and transitioning to carbon-neutral manufacturing. This agreement will help ensure that we are able to further strengthen our exports from India.”

Sunil Paliwal, CMD, Kamarajar Port, said, “We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with the Renault Nissan Alliance and to provide them with our world-class Port services for the export of vehicles to multiple countries from India. This partnership with the Alliance is an exciting opportunity for Kamarajar Port to further contribute to India’s growth story through positive impact from automotive exports.”

“The partnership with Kamarajar Port has been pivotal in driving the growth of automotive exports from Chennai. The agreement further strengthens our export operations and in reaching our global customers more efficiently,” said Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO & Managing Director, Renault India Operations.

“RNAIPL is committed to manufacturing world-class vehicles targeted at customers both within India and in other export markets and we are constantly pushing the boundaries of excellence in automotive manufacturing. Kamarajar Port has been a valuable partner in strengthening our export capabilities, helping us serve our global customers more efficiently,” said Keerthi Prakash, Managing Director, RNAIPL.

The cars exported by the Renault Nissan Alliance from India via Kamarajar Port are manufactured at Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd’s plant in Chennai. The plant spans over 600 acres and caters to both domestic market production as well as exports. Since its start, more than 2.4m Renault and Nissan vehicles have been manufactured at the plant, with vehicles exported to 108 countries. In that time Renault and Nissan have invested $1.8 billion towards the Indian economy and created direct and indirect employment and skilling opportunities for over 70,000 workers.