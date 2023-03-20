BKT backsKolkata Knight Riders as the ‘Official Tire Partner’ for the upcoming T20 cricket league 2023

Kolkata : The Indian multinational company and global player in the Off-Highway tire market, Balkrishna Industries Ltd. (BKT), will be the ‘Official Tire Partner’ for Kolkata Knight Riders in the upcoming Cricket League 2023. Strengthening their partnership, this year marks the fourth season of association between BKT and Kolkata Knight Riders as the T20 cricket league is all set to begin on March 31, 2023.

Commenting on this long-term partnership, Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director, Balkrishna Industries Ltd., said, “Kolkata Knight Riders team embodies values such as perseverance, passion, andsharp focuses on continuous improvement and growth, these are the same qualities that resonated with BKT, which lead to fruitful 4 seasons. Just as KKR, has been a household name right from the start of the T20 cricket league, with this partnership, we aim to reach audiences beyond physical and geographical boundaries.” Mr. Rajiv Poddar further added, “Being the fourth innings with the most followed T20 series, we wish the team and KKR fans a very exciting cricketing seasonand look forward to a long and mutually rewarding association.”

Commenting on this partnership, Venky Mysore, CEO,Knight Riders Group, said, “With BKT, we have seen a great partnership evolve across three seasons of T20 cricket. Associating with a brand like BKT who share similar values to ours, has been one of the key reasons for a successful association over the years. We are proud to have them on board with KKR for the fourth year and continue our journey together even stronger than before”.

BKT is known for being a supporter and follower of sporting events all over the world, from cricket to football, to the amazing acrobatics of Monster Jam. BKT has shown its love for cricket on a global level and has been the ‘Official Off-Highway Tire Partner’ for the KFC Big Bash League (Australian Cricket League). BKT has also partnered with various other global sporting phenomena such as Monster Jam USA, La Liga Spanish Football League, Italian Serie B Football Championship, LIGUE de Football Professionel France, Rugby World Cup France, United Rugby Championship, and Euroleague Basketball within 2023.

Supporting sports globally, BKT has always ensured to stay connected to its roots. While their association with seven of the leading T20 Cricket League 2023 teams is a testament to their commitment to continue encouraging sports in India.

All sports events are selected based on a precise strategy aiming at greater user proximity and increased brand awareness, assisted by RISE Worldwide, the exclusive sports consulting agency for BKT in India