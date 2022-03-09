ISA-NTPC meeting with Ambassadors and High Commissioners interested in implementation of solar parks and projects under ISA Program-06

New Delhi: NTPC Limited along with International Solar Alliance (ISA) organized a meet at India Habitat Centre, New Delhi on 7th March 2022. Excellency Ambassadors and High Commissioners of ISA member countries, particularly those countries who have subscribed to ISA programs or are interested in subscribing, were invited.

Ambassadors and High Commissioners of Kingdom of Cambodia, Republic of Cuba, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, Republic of Mali, Republic of Mauritius, Republic of Niger, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Republic of Paraguay, Republic of Rwanda, Republic of Suriname, Togolese Republic, Republic of Guinea and Republic of Uganda graced the occasion.

DG (ISA), Chief of Unit (ISA), CMD (NTPC), Director (Projects) NTPC and other dignitaries from NTPC and ISA were present at the meet.

The theme of the meeting revolved around Program-06 of ISA under which ISA provides support to its member countries for the implementation of solar parks & projects with NTPC as ISA’s endorsed Project Management Consultant (PMC) for such solar park implementation.

Through this partnership, NTPC is giving PMC support to nine member countries for the implementation of 3845 MW of solar parks and projects which would result in the generation of around 9228 MU of power per annum while bringing in an investment of USD 3-4 billion. This would also result in saving 1265 million liters of diesel per annum and avoidance of 3.42 million Ton per annum of CO2 emission.