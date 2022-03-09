JSP observes Naveen Jindal’s Birthday as Fitness Day

Barbil: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP) and its social arm JSPL Foundation celebrated the birthday of JSP’s Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal as ‘Fitness Day’ here on Wednesday. To commemorate the day, a host of programmes were organised at Barbil pellet plant, Kasia and Tensa mines.

To mark the occasion, a Health Clinic was organised at Kasia village in which about 300 residents from nearby villages of Bhadrasahi and Serenda Gram Panchayats attended. Physicians screened the patients, distributed medicines and also advised them about their mental and spiritual well-being.

In his address, Shri Ashish Pandey, Vice President and Head, Pellet and Iron Ore Business, said, “To remain physically fit, if we practise yoga it has two benefits; it will lessen our mental stress and we will be more productive. We must learn this from our Hon’ble Chairman Shri Naveen Jindal ji who is a role model for the Gen Next for his fitness and tenacity.”

Shri Dhanurjay Sidu, Ex-MLA, Champua inaugurated the event, in which among others Ms Jayanti Banara, Ex-ZP member present.

Earlier in the day, to raise awareness about the physical wellbeing and good health of employees and workers, a walkathon was organised in the residential area of the pellet plant in which all the employees and their family members participated in large numbers.

The event witnessed a footfall of hundreds of participants maintaining physical distance and the enthusiasm was clearly visible among children who gave slogans on physical fitness.

Later all the employees and workers gathered in the pellet plant to wish Shri Jindal his good health and well-being.

To make the day memorable, school bags and educational materials were distributed among 1700 underprivileged students of nearby schools.

