Honda 2Wheelers India celebrates International Women’s Day across India

New Delhi : Empowering the women brigade of India to independently and confidently enjoy the freedom of mobility on roads, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) today celebrated International Women’s Day with its exclusive female-oriented Road Safety Awareness campaign across India.

Aligned with global theme of this year’s International Women’s Day i.e. #BreakTheBias, HMSI conducted this Pan-India celebration through its digital ‘Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul’ as well as classroom training sessions. The campaign not only educated new & existing female rider/drivers on how to ride safely on roads but also encouraged other females to get behind the wheels of a two/four-wheeler.

Spread across 17 cities in India, the women’s day special campaign was conducted under two-fold approach. The celebrations were held at HMSI’s 10 traffic training parks where 1100+ women learnt the important aspects of road safety. Moreover, HMSI’s trained road safety instructors took forward the celebrations at schools, colleges, corporate and government institutes of 7 cities (Solapur, Bengaluru, Vijayawada, Vizag, Calicut, Kerala & Kolkata) educating more than 600 females.

Sharing his thoughts on this occasion, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “This International Women’s day, HMSI aligned with the global theme of #BreakTheBias against female on roads by empowering them to ride with more confidence and pride. I thank all the participants who came forward to celebrate the spirit of womanhood and be the Road Safety Ambassadors.”

Key activities of HMSI’s International Women’s Day celebrations

1. Driving effective engagement on road safety, HMSI road safety instructors utilized Road Safety Learning Programs focusing on essential aspects of road safety (road safety rules, road sharing manners, correct driving/riding posture, importance of riding gears, major checks before leaving off to ride/drive and vehicle maintenance tips).

2. To improve the risk prediction ability of Riders on roads, a special Danger Prediction Training was conducted for participants. This two-way interactive training helped in enhancing rider/driver’s sensitivity to danger and ensures safe driving action on roads.

3. The participants were also given understanding on Good Samaritans Law, Motor Vehicle Awareness Act and Global Safety report.

4. A special training activity on Honda’s virtual riding simulator was executed for all during the classroom training to experience over 100 possible dangers on road before actual riding.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

For Honda globally, road safety comes first. Fulfilling its corporate social responsibility (CSR), Honda has been promoting road safety in India since its start in 2001. Today HMSI’s road safety awareness initiative has already spread to over 44 lac Indian citizens. HMSI’s team of skilled safety instructors conduct daily programmes at its 10 adopted traffic parks across India and 7 Safety Driving Education Centres (SDEC).

Not only this, all 1000+ Honda dealerships across India spread road safety awareness. HMSI’s proprietary virtual riding simulator increases the risk-prediction ability of riders; while new customers too are given pre-delivery safety advise (PDSA) before they start riding at every dealership across India.

Additionally, ensuring that learning doesn’t stop in the New Normal, HMSI started the digital road safety education initiative – Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul’. Since its start in May’20, this initiative has sensitized 9 lac+ Indians on importance of being aware & responsible road users.