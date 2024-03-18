Ireland Cricket team to play a series in Nepal; eight-match, multi-format series to be played between 24 March and 7 April 2024 in Kathmandu

Kathmandu: Ireland Cricket team to play a series in Nepal. The series is an eight-match, multi-format series to be played between 24 March and 7 April 2024 in Kathmandu. This is the first representative Ireland side to play a series in Nepal. While the Wolves have never played against a Nepalese team, the senior Ireland Men’s team has met Nepal Men five times for five Irish wins.

FIXTURES 24 March : Nepal Men v Ireland Wolves (1st T20)

25 March : Nepal Men v Ireland Wolves (2nd T20)

28 March : Nepal A v Ireland Wolves (1st T20)

29 March : Nepal A v Ireland Wolves (2nd T20)

31 March : Nepal A v Ireland Wolves (3rd T20)

3 April : Nepal A v Ireland Wolves (1st ODM)

5 April : Nepal A v Ireland Wolves (2nd ODM)

: Nepal A v Ireland Wolves (2 ODM) 7 April: Nepal A v Ireland Wolves (3rd ODM) The bulk of the squad will depart Dublin on 20 March, with a number of players who are currently part of the Ireland Men’s squad playing in the UAE flying directly from Dubai.