Ireland Cricket team to play a series in Nepal; eight-match, multi-format series to be played between 24 March and 7 April 2024 in Kathmandu

Kathmandu: Ireland Cricket team to play a series in Nepal. The series is an eight-match, multi-format series to be played between 24 March and 7 April 2024 in Kathmandu. This is the first representative Ireland side to play a series in Nepal. While the Wolves have never played against a Nepalese team, the senior Ireland Men’s team has met Nepal Men five times for five Irish wins.
FIXTURES
- 24 March: Nepal Men v Ireland Wolves (1st T20)
- 25 March: Nepal Men v Ireland Wolves (2nd T20)
- 28 March: Nepal A v Ireland Wolves (1st T20)
- 29 March: Nepal A v Ireland Wolves (2nd T20)
- 31 March: Nepal A v Ireland Wolves (3rd T20)
- 3 April: Nepal A v Ireland Wolves (1st ODM)
- 5 April: Nepal A v Ireland Wolves (2nd ODM)
- 7 April: Nepal A v Ireland Wolves (3rd ODM)
The bulk of the squad will depart Dublin on 20 March, with a number of players who are currently part of the Ireland Men’s squad playing in the UAE flying directly from Dubai.