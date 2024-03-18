PM Modi Holds Rally In Telengana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence in the overwhelming support for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in southern states during his address at an election rally in Jagtial, Telangana. He reiterated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) dedication to fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Telangana. The Prime Minister noted the remarkable enthusiasm witnessed at the Jagtial rally, interpreting it as a strong indicator of the prevailing sentiments. Urging the citizens of the state to vote in favor of the NDA, he emphasized the crucial role such support plays in propelling the state towards rapid development.