PM Modi to address public in Shivamogga, Karnataka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver a speech at a public gathering in Shivamogga, Karnataka. This district holds significance as it is the home turf of BJP stalwart BS Yediyurappa. Notably, Yediyurappa’s elder son, BY Raghavendra, presently serves as the Member of Parliament from the Shimoga constituency. The Prime Minister’s visit to this region carries political weight, given the familial and party connections entrenched within its political landscape.

