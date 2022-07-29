International Trade Division of Marketing Department of RINL Awarded with Star Performance Award for Export Excellence

New Delhi : International Trade Division (ITD) of RINL/Visakhapatnam steel plant Marketing Department has been awarded with Star Performance Award for Export Excellence under the category of Rolled, Drawn and Folded Products of Iron and Steel – Large Enterprise by Southern regional of Engineering Export Promotion Council of India (EEPC) for the year 2018-19.

Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri Basavaraj Bommai had presented the award which was received by Chief General Manager (Mktg.)- I/c -Shri M Satyanandam and General Manager (Mktg)-I/c -ITD Shri Prashant Sagar, recently at Bengaluru.

Shri Atul Bhatt, CMD, RINL appreciated the International Trade Division (Exports Division) of RINL on being awarded with the prestigious Star Performance Award for Export Excellence. Shri Atul Bhatt along with Shri DK Mohanty, Director (Commercial) during an interaction with the International Trade Division of RINL today, appreciated the sustained initiatives being taken by the International Trade Division (Exports Division) of RINL to improve its presence in the international market.

This prestigious award is presented to any organisation which has excelled in international trade and successfully achieved a certain minimum amount of export performance in two out of three financial years. It may be noted that products of RINL are highly renowned in the international market for its excellent quality and delivery schedule.