Narendra Singh Tomar to give away Agriculture Infrastructure Fund Awards tomorrow

New Delhi : Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) was launched two years ago under the ambitious Aatmanirbhar Bharat Package as a dedicated Central Government scheme that provides medium-long term credit facility for investment in creation of post-harvest management infrastructure and community farming assets. This facility comes with financial support by way of three per cent Interest subvention from Government and credit guarantee by CGTMSE fee up to two crore rupees. This scheme can be converged with the existing Central Government and State Government schemes. This has immensely benefitted stakeholders in the agricultural ecosystem – Farmers, Agri-entrepreneur, FPO, SHG, JLG, PACS, APMC, Startup, Central, Marketing Cooperative Society, State Agencies etc.

As of now out of more than 23,000 applications received on the integrated Portal of Agri Infra Fund, www.agriinfra.dac.gov.in, 13,700 applicants have been sanctioned amounting to Rs.10,131 crore AIF loans with a combined investment of around Rs.17,500 crore by various lending Institutions. The sanctioned Infrastructure projects cover warehouses, assaying units, primary processing units, custom hiring centres, sorting & grading units, cold store and cold chain projects, bio-stimulant manufacturing facilities, seed processing units, etc. which will have huge impact in changing the agriculture landscape in the country.

An Award Ceremony is being organised to felicitate the performing Banks, State Governments in New Delhi tomorrow which will be graced by the Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Shri Narendra Singh Tomar and Shri Kailash Choudhary, Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare. Among other dignitaries Secretary in the MoA&FW, Shri Manoj Ahuja, Addl. Secretary Shri Abhilaksh Likhi, Senior Officials from the Ministry and Government Officials from various States, Top Executives and senior officials from Banks, NABARD, NABCONS (NABARD Consultancy Services), beneficiaries of the scheme and many other dignitaries from various organisations will be participating in the event.

Joint Secretary, MoA&FW, Shri Samuel Praveen Kumar informed that this ceremony is being organised with a view to recognise the commendable efforts and contribution of the various Banks and States and different field functionaries and to encourage them to carry forward this scheme to newer heights