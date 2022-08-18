Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur today came down heavily on Delhi government over the issue of Rohingyas.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi, Mr. Thakur said the city government had written a letter to provide flats to Rohingyas and illegal immigrants in the national capital.

He alleged that Rohingyas who live in Delhi are illegal migrants and are being given free water, electricity and ration by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

The Minister accused the AAP government of compromising national security for vote bank politics. He asserted that national security is of utmost importance for the Central government and as said earlier the illegal immigrants will not be given shelter.

He also said, External Affairs Ministry is in talks to send them back to their countries. Mr. Thakur questioned Delhi Chief Minister why his government couldn’t make detention centers ready for them .