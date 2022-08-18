New Delhi : The Competition Commission of India (CCI) approves amalgamation of Creixent Special Steels Limited (CSSL); and JSW Ispat Special Products Limited (JSW Ispat) with and into JSW Steel Limited (JSW Steel) under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.

JSW Steel was incorporated in 1994 under the laws of India. It is the flagship company of the JSW group and is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of a diverse range of iron and steel products in India and abroad. It is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.

JSW Ispat was incorporated in 1990 under the laws of India. It is engaged in the manufacture of iron, semi-finished steel, long steel products, etc. It is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited and BSE Limited.

CSSL was incorporated in 2018 under the laws of India. It is inter alia engaged in the business of trading in steel and steel products and holding investments. It is the holding company of JSW Ispat.

Detailed order of the CCI will follow.