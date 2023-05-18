IndiGo inducts its second wide-body Boeing 777 aircraft which will operate on the Mumbai-Istanbul route

Mumbai: IndiGo, India’s leading carrier has inducted its second Boeing 777 aircraft, on damp lease, which will operate to and fro on the Mumbai- Istanbul route, effective today, May 17, 2023. The Boeing 777 aircraft has the seating capacity of 400 passengers in a dual class configuration with 24 business and 376 economy class. IndiGo has been operating its first wide-body- Boeing 777 aircraft on the Delhi- Istanbul route, which had started from February 01, 2023. These aircraft have been introduced to cater to the rising demand for international travel from India.

Mr. Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo said, “We are pleased to induct our second Boeing 777 aircraft on damp lease, which will operate on the Mumbai-Istanbul route. Through this addition, we are delivering on our promise to provide more convenient travel options for people looking to travel between India and Europe this summer. Istanbul being a key stop, is also connecting 33 European destinations via our codeshare connectivity. The new aircraft will not only increase capacity on the route but also help in keeping the fares affordable. We are continuously reassuring our customers by delivering on our commitment of being on-time, affordable, courteous, and providing a hassle-free connectivity across an unparalleled network.”

The customers can pre-book hot meals and purchase alcohol for in-flight consumption. They can pre-book Jain meal, Veg, or Non-Veg hot meals as per preference, choice of buying blankets and pillows as well as amenity kits on the flight. The hot-meals menu available to the customer on Mumbai-Istanbul-Mumbai will include Tomato Cheese Omelette with Potato Wedges and Veg Cutlet; Aloo Rasmissa with Palak Poori, Corn and Peas Cutlet; Chana masala with Lachha paratha and Stuffed tomato; Chicken tikka masala with Basmati rice saffron and Black lentils and more such options.

Through its codeshare arrangement with Turkish Airlines, IndiGo has been adding connections to European destinations over the last few months. These codeshare connections provide access to the countries including Bulgaria, Spain, the Netherlands, Greece, Belgium, Hungary, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, Malta, France, the Czech Republic, Israel, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Portugal, and Edinburgh.

These flights will cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options to access destinations which help in building businesses and are known for their tourist attractions. Customers who wish to plan their travel can book tickets via our official website www.goIndiGo.in.