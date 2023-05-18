Odisha Attracts Rs 20.1 Lakh Cr Investment In FY’23; Odisha ranked next to Maharashtra which attracted Rs 27. 6 Lakh Crore

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha has attracted Rs 20.1 lakh crore worth of investments in FY 2023 securing second rank in the country in attracting investments.

As per the latest data released by CMIE, Odisha ranked second position in the country in attracting investments. With Rs 20.1 lakh crore worth of ongoing investments in the financial year 2023, Odisha has been ranked next to Maharashtra which has attracted Rs 27. 6 Lakh Crore. The list follows the states like Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh.

Next to Odisha are Gujarat with Rs 19.4 Lakh Crore and Andhra Pradesh with Rs 17.6 Lakh Crore.