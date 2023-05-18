Akasa Air commences operations from Kolkata, marking its presence across all metro cities in the country

Akasa Air, India’s newest airline, commences operations from Kolkata, its 17th destination, marking operations across all metro cities in the country. The inaugural flight will depart from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata at 17.55hrs for Guwahati. Starting 18 May 2023, Akasa Air will operate daily non-stop flights connecting Kolkata with Bengaluru and Guwahati. These new routes will also offer Akasa Air customers the option to travel seamlessly from Bengaluru to Guwahati via Kolkata with no change of aircraft.

Kolkata is Akasa Air’s second destination in the state of West Bengal after Bagdogra. The launch of operations from the city will help inter-state connectivity.

Commenting on the announcement, Praveen Iyer, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are delighted to launch operations from Kolkata, our second destination in the state of West Bengal. As a prominent commercial and cultural hub, the city attracts travellers from all walks of life and is also a gateway to several leisure destinations in the region. The launch of flights from the city to Bengaluru and Guwahati will further ease travel to the Eastern belt of the country, strengthening the nation’s overall air connectivity. We hope that travellers will appreciate the option of flying India’s most dependable and affordable airline on these routes.”

Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, Akasa Air, said, “We are pleased to bring the Akasa experience to Kolkata. Akasa Air is committed to offering a distinguished flying experience to its customers for which the airline has introduced multiple industry-first, customer-friendly products, and services such as Café Akasa, and Pets on Akasa. As we rapidly expand our network, we look forward to hosting an increasing number of travellers and providing them with a memorable journey onboard.”

Akasa Air has introduced multiple best-in-class products and services to ensure an inclusive, warm, comfortable, and efficient flying experience. The Boeing 737 MAX aircraft seats provide ample legroom and come with USB ports in a majority of aircraft, allowing passengers to charge their gadgets and devices on the go. Café Akasa, the in-flight catering service offers an assortment of healthy and delectable meals, including festive menus and unique options to offer customers an indulgent gourmet experience in the skies. Pets on Akasa allows customers to travel with their pets in the cabin or carry them in cargo based on their size. In an endeavour to make travel inclusive, Akasa Air has introduced its safety instruction card in Braille for persons with visual impairment.

Since its launch in August 2022, Akasa Air has carried over 2 million revenue passengers and crossed the milestone of operating over 900 weekly flights with an announced network of 36 unique routes connecting 17 cities, namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Visakhapatnam, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar and Kolkata

Bookings for flights on Akasa Air are available on its website – www.akasaair.com, Android & IOS app as well as through travel agents and several OTAs across the country.