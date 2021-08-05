India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 48.93 Cr

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 vaccination coveragehas exceeded 48.93 Cr. Cumulatively, 48,93,42,295 vaccine doses have been administered through 57,21,937 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 37,55,115 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

These include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,21,218 2nd Dose 79,16,997 FLWs 1st Dose 1,80,12,481 2nd Dose 1,15,34,779 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 16,64,37,738 2nd Dose 1,02,76,584 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 10,90,91,506 2nd Dose 4,09,44,600 Over 60 years 1st Dose 7,72,63,332 2nd Dose 3,75,43,060 Total 48,93,42,295

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,09,74,748 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 41,726 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours. This constitutes an overall recovery rate of 97.37%.

India has reported 42,982 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 Daily New Cases have been reported since thirty-nine consecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s Active Caseload today stands at 4,11,076 and active cases now constitute 1.29% of the country’s total Positive Cases.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 16,64,030 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 47.48 crore (47,48,93,363) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate is currentlyat 2.37% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.58% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained below 5% for 59 consecutive days now.

****