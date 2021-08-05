PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian Men’s Hockey Team for winning Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020

New Delhi: Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated the Indian Men’s Hockey Team for winning the Bronze Medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020. The Prime Minister also said that with this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said; “Historic! A day that will be etched in the memory of every Indian.

Congratulations to our Men’s Hockey Team for bringing home the Bronze. With this feat, they have captured the imagination of the entire nation, especially our youth. India is proud of our Hockey team. 🏑”

PM Modi spoke to the Men’s Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh, Head Coach Graham Reid and Assistant Coach Piyush Dubey. He congratulated the team for emerging victorious and bringing home the Bronze medal

PM told Men’s Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh, “You have scripted history.” He remarked that today Manpreet’s voice is loud and clear, whereas it was slightly muted the other day (when India lost to Belgium).

Manpreet thanked PM Modi for his constant encouragement to the team.