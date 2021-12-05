India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 127.61 Cr

New Delhi : With the administration of 1,04,18,707 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 127.61 Cr (1,27,61,83,065) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,32,44,514 sessions.

The break-up of the cumulative figure as per the provisional report till 7 am today include:

HCWs 1st Dose 1,03,84,549 2nd Dose 95,45,333 FLWs 1st Dose 1,83,80,785 2nd Dose 1,65,84,784 Age Group 18-44 years 1st Dose 46,67,10,695 2nd Dose 24,30,98,736 Age Group 45-59 years 1st Dose 18,67,14,877 2nd Dose 12,59,05,615 Over 60 years 1st Dose 11,68,80,846 2nd Dose 8,19,76,845 Total 1,27,61,83,065

The recovery of 6,918 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recovered patients (since the beginning of the pandemic) to 3,40,60,774.

Consequently, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.35%.

Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 161 consecutive days now.

8,895 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded. The last 24 hours saw a total of

12,26,064 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 64.72 Cr (64,72,52,850) cumulative tests.

While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.80% remains less than 1% for the last 21 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be 0.73%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below 2% for last 62 days and below 3% for 97 consecutive days now.