Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 9 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours

Bhubaneswar : Cuttack District Reports 9 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours. It should be noted that Odisha Reports 189 New Covid-19 Positive Cases in last 24 hours.

Covid-19 Report For 4th December

New Positive Cases: 189

Of which 0-18 years: 25

In quarantine: 113

Local contacts: 76

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 3

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Cuttack: 9

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Dhenkanal: 3

8. Gajapati: 2

9. Ganjam: 3

10. Jagatsinghpur: 2

11. Jajpur: 14

12. Jharsuguda: 2

13. Kendrapada: 3

14. Khurda: 83

15. Mayurbhanj: 13

16. Puri: 2

17. Sambalpur: 12

18. Sonepur: 1

19. Sundargarh: 12

20. State Pool: 19

New recoveries: 257

Cumulative tested: 24023955

Positive: 1050249

Recovered: 1039461

Active cases: 2313